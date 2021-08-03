Pawmetto Lifeline hosting ‘Dog Days of Summer’ adoption event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pawmetto Lifeline has announced it will be hosting a special dog adoption event.

“Dog Days of Summer” will be held on August 5, August 6, and August 7.

During the event, dogs that are 35 pounds and up can be adopted for $50. Adopters are encouraged to ask about other current specials as well.

All adoption fees include an exam by an SC-Licensed Veterinarian, neuter/spay surgery, deworming, microchip with free registration, and age-appropriate vaccinations.

Event leaders say all dogs have started on their monthly flea and heartworm preventions.

“Pawmetto Lifeline is a managed intake facility that gives every homeless pet in our facility and foster care program the medical care they need, and we keep them safe until they find their forever family. We don’t want to turn any animals away. Our goal this weekend is to adopt 50 larger breed dogs as they are much harder to place than the small breed dogs,” Pawmetto Lifeline CEO Denise Wilkinson said. “We need the public to assist us by adopting this weekend. Adopt one, save two is our motto. By adopting one, you create space for another homeless dog. Becoming a no-kill community is truly a partnership with the citizens of South Carolina and rescue organizations, all working together to ensure no homeless animal dies simply because they are homeless.”

Meet-and-greets with dogs in foster homes are available by appointment.

For more information, email adoption@pawmettolifeline.org.

