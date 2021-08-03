Panthers waive J.T. Ibe

SPARTANBURG - The Carolina Panthers waived defensive back J.T. Ibe after practice on Tuesday.

Ibe was dismissed from practice after a hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood﻿, who left practice on a stretcher.

Ibe played for University of South Carolina Gamecocks. He signed with Carolina as an undrafted free agent in April 2021.

Head coach Matt Rhule said afterward that Kirkwood had feeling in his arms and legs and that all signs were positive.

But Rhule called Ibe’s hit “unacceptable,” and did not comment further when he spoke to reporters after practice but before the transaction was announced.

