Lowcountry-born Olympic shot put silver medalist Raven Saunder’s mother dies in Orlando
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Burke High School alum Raven Saunders just won a silver medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but day later her mother has been reported dead.
Raven’s mother, Clarissa Saunders’ death was confirmed by Raven’s longtime coach.
The coach said the elder Saunders was in Florida with Raven’s sister Tanzania. The coach says that is where the USATF brought them for Olympic Family watch parties.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
