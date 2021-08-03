Lowcountry-born Olympic shot put silver medalist Raven Saunder’s mother dies in Orlando

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Burke High School alum Raven Saunders just won a silver medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but day later her mother has been reported dead.

Raven’s mother, Clarissa Saunders’ death was confirmed by Raven’s longtime coach.

The coach said the elder Saunders was in Florida with Raven’s sister Tanzania. The coach says that is where the USATF brought them for Olympic Family watch parties.

Hoping off social media for a while to take care of my mental and my family. My mama was a great woman and will forever live through me. My number one guardian angel 🙏🏾 I will always and forever love you. https://t.co/XWOjE56EjI — Raven HULK Saunders (@GiveMe1Shot) August 3, 2021

Her coach is asking for prayers and giving support and love to Raven and Tanzy. He says Raven sends her love to everyone and is "staying strong."@Live5News https://t.co/7xpFRZgDBn — Michal Higdon (@MichalHigdon) August 3, 2021

