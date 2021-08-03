LIVE AT 2 PM: Man stomped by former Orangeburg police officer speaks alongside lawyer

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A 58-year-old man in Orangeburg who was stomped by a former Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer will speak Tuesday alongside his lawyer.

The former police officer, David Dukes, has since been arrested and charged with first-degree assault and battery.

David Dukes was fired from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and faces assault charges. (Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety)

In a video released by the victim’s attorney, body camera footage shows Dukes stomping on the back of Gailyard’s head after he was already on his hands and knees on the ground.

Police had been called that day, July 26, about a person with a gun.

Gailyard’s lawyer said he was unarmed and was complying with officers, but was moving slowly because he has several rods and pins in his leg and hip from a previous injury.

The victim’s face is seen on the video smashing into the pavement. His lawyer said he suffered an acute head injury and bloody knot on his forehead. He needed to go to the hospital for treatment.

At the time of the incident, Dukes claimed he and Gailyard “merely fell to the ground,” the lawyer said.

Police did not find a weapon at the scene, Gailyard’s lawyer said.

