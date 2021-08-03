First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few more showers and storms this week in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our weather will remain a bit unsettled for the next few days.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible (20-30%). Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

· More unsettled weather is expected this week as a stationary front remains along the coast.

· A few showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday (20-30%). Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

· Expecting a 40% chance of rain and storms on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· Highs will warm back into the 90s by Sunday through next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

A stationary front remains parked over the South Carolina coast, giving way to more unsettled weather.

WIS (WIS)

We saw heavy rain in the Midlands for part of the day Tuesday. Some areas saw more than three inches of rain. Our radar estimated more than 4 inches of rain in a few isolated areas Tuesday morning.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

As we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few light sprinkles and showers are possible tonight, but areas will be dry. Rain chances are around 20-30%.

It will be mild tonight otherwise. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

On Wednesday, with the front nearby, we’ll still see a chance for a couple of showers in the Midlands. We’re not expecting a washout. Rain chances are around 30%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 80s.

WIS (WIS)

For now, rain chances are down to 20% for Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

WIS (WIS)

Storm chances are back up to 40% by Friday. Any storms that develop will be scattered. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

A few storms are also possible Saturday (40% chance) with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WIS (WIS)

High temperatures will return to the low 90s by Sunday through most of next week.

WIS (WIS)

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (20-30%). Low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.