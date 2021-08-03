FIRST ALERT: Alert Day Today for periods of heavy rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -We’ve got rain, some heavy at times today.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Today is an alert day for heavy rain possible. Around 1-2″ cannot be ruled out, especially for eastern counties.

· Weather remains unsettled this week as a stationary boundary lingers to our east.

· A few showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday (30%). Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

· Expecting a 40% chance of storms on Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· Highs will warm back into the 90s by Sunday through next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

We have a stationary front that sits to our east today. Aloft a trough which will bring cooler weather and plenty of chances of rain and thunder this week. Today a low pressure system nears from the southwest, riding along the stationary boundary and will bring an 80% chance of rain and storms to the region. Around 1-2″ cannot be ruled out, especially for our eastern counties. Highs are in the upper 70s, much cooler than our average at 92! Today is an alert day for the chance of heavy rain and localized flooding, the weather prediction center has our eastern counties under a slight risk of excessive rain.

Wednesday the low moves east and the stationary front sits just to our east. There’s a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday is a little warmer with highs reaching the mid 80s. The stationary front still sits to our east and brings a better chance of rain for the coastal areas of South Carolina. Morning lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the mid 80s.

Friday a small short wave in the jet stream ups our chances of rain to 40%. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the mid 80s. The same goes for Saturday with upper 80s and another 40% chance of showers and storms.

Tropics:

We have an area about a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands that has a 20% chance of development into a tropical system in the next 5 days. We will keep our eyes on it!

Alert Day Toay: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Heavy Rain & Storms (80%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs near 80.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

