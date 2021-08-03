SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Dozens of men who thought they arranged to have sex with children arrested in Ohio during online predator sting

20 men arrested during Mahoning Valley trafficking sting
20 men arrested during Mahoning Valley trafficking sting(Source: Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A multi-agency investigation in Northeast Ohio resulted in the arrests of dozens of suspected sex predators.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Force and other state or local law enforcement agencies took part in the weekend-long operation targeting online sexual predators.

According to the task force, the 20 men who were taken into custody over the weekend believed that they arranged to have sex with boys or girls. They were arrested after travelling to where they thought they were meeting the child.

20 men arrested during Mahoning Valley trafficking sting
20 men arrested during Mahoning Valley trafficking sting(Source: Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force)

The weekend sting was the culmination of a two-month investigation that resulted in the arrests of 34 individuals, the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Force said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A total of nine people were injured by gunfire, officials say.
9 people hurt in shooting outside Columbia dance studio rented out as event space
Deputies responded to the reported assault at El Pablano Restaurant on Dutch Fork Road in...
Employee accused of sexually assaulting girl in restaurant bathroom
Daeun Mercelis Odom, 14, of Gaston was found dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
14-year-old shot and killed in West Columbia, officials say
Police closed the entrance to the Hidden Oaks subdivision while they investigated.
Pipe bomb found at entrance to Irmo subdivision, SLED says
In just two days, 13 people were injured in shootings in Richland County, the Sheriff’s...
13 people hurt in 4 different shootings in Richland County over the weekend

Latest News

A Cassatt man has been arrested after an eight-hour standoff on Tidwell Town Road, deputies say.
Suspect arrested after 8-hour standoff involving armed, naked man in Kershaw County, deputies say
(Source: Tyson Foods Inc.)
Tyson Foods to require all U.S. workers to get COVID-19 vaccine
Oklahoma Republican Party
Oklahoma GOP likens vaccine mandates to persecution of Jews
Board member Tim Furr made the comments during Monday night's meeting of the Board of Education.
Cabarrus County Board of Education member blames rise in COVID-19 cases on “illegal aliens”