Columbia police investigating shooting on Waverly Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on the 2200 block of Waverly Street.

Officials say a woman was injured in the shooting. She was taken from the scene to an area hospital.

Deputies believe this is an isolated incident between acquaintances.

No arrests have been made at this time. CPD is continuing to investigate.

