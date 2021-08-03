SkyView
Columbia police investigating shooting on Waverly Street

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on the 2200 block of Waverly Street.

Officials say a woman was injured in the shooting. She was taken from the scene to an area hospital.

Deputies believe this is an isolated incident between acquaintances.

No arrests have been made at this time. CPD is continuing to investigate.

Health officials urge vaccinations amid a ‘much more powerful surge’ of sicknesses
