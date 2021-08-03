SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Biden, Harris to meet Latino leaders, mark 2nd anniversary of El Paso mass shooting

It's been two years since a mass shooting at a Texas Walmart killed 23 people.
It's been two years since a mass shooting at a Texas Walmart killed 23 people.(Source: KFOX/KRQE/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Latino community leaders on Tuesday to discuss his economic agenda, immigration reform and the need to protect “the sacred, constitutional right to vote.”

The group also will mark the second anniversary of the 2019 mass shooting that killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

The shooting, which was investigated as a hate crime and an act of domestic terrorism, has been described as the deadliest attack on Latinos in modern American history.

Prosecutors said Patrick Crusius traveled to the store with the intent of killing immigrants and Mexicans.

Defense attorneys claimed he was in a psychotic state when he committed the crimes and suffers from mental disabilities.

Crusius is currently facing 90 federal charges in the incident, including capital murder and hate crime charges.

A hearing to reschedule the trial was set to take place Tuesday, but it was postponed until November due to a backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A total of nine people were injured by gunfire, officials say.
9 people hurt in shooting outside Columbia dance studio rented out as event space
Deputies responded to the reported assault at El Pablano Restaurant on Dutch Fork Road in...
Employee accused of sexually assaulting girl in restaurant bathroom
Daeun Mercelis Odom, 14, of Gaston was found dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
14-year-old shot and killed in West Columbia, officials say
Police closed the entrance to the Hidden Oaks subdivision while they investigated.
Pipe bomb found at entrance to Irmo subdivision, SLED says
In just two days, 13 people were injured in shootings in Richland County, the Sheriff’s...
13 people hurt in 4 different shootings in Richland County over the weekend

Latest News

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new COVID-19 incentive for anyone who gets a...
NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
Multiple injuries as gunshots fired at Pentagon transit stop
The University of South Carolina says they are backing out of their previously set policy of...
UofSC no longer requiring face masks in campus buildings
LIVE: Biden, Harris to meet Latino leaders, mark El Paso shooting anniversary