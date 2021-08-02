SkyView
Man, woman shot in Columbia parking lot, officials say

Both people were shot in the upper body and were taken to a local hospital.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman in Columbia Sunday morning.

Deputies say they were called to the 200 block of Oneil Court just after 2 a.m. for reports of a person who had been shot.

Deputies arrived to find two people in the parking lot who had been shot. Both people were shot in the upper body and were taken to a local hospital.

Officials say the investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone who has any information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

