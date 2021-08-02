SkyView
Pipe bomb found at entrance to Irmo subdivision, SLED says

Police closed the entrance to the Hidden Oaks subdivision while they investigated.
Police closed the entrance to the Hidden Oaks subdivision while they investigated.(WIS)
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A bridge into an Irmo subdivision was shut down Monday after officials found a pipe bomb, officials said.

Irmo Police found the suspicious device near the intersection of Cressfell and Chapelwhite roads. Officers said that’s the entrance to the Hidden Oaks subdivision.

Investigators shut down the bridge into the neighborhood to safely remove the bomb.

Irmo Police are working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to find out who planted the device.

Neighbors should expect an increased law enforcement presence.

Anyone with information on the bomb should call the Irmo Police Department or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.

