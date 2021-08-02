Person killed in ATV crash at Carolina Adventure World

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - A 22-year-old man died after being thrown from an ATV he was riding at an off-road adventure park in Fairfield County.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Carolina Adventure World in Winnsboro, the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Leonardo Bellorin, of Charlotte, was a passenger on the ATV when its driver lost control, officials said.

Crews rushed him to the ER, but he was pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office did not know if Bellorin was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. However, a waiver posted on the park’s websit e shows people must agree to wear a helmet.

Carolina Adventure World is a 2,600 acre park with trails and tracks for ATVs, dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles.

