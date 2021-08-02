Pelion police investigating burglary at Hawthorne Pharmacy

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - The Pelion Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at a local pharmacy.

Deputies say the suspects were caught on surveillance video burglarizing Hawthorne Pharmacy shortly before 4 a.m.

The suspects were seen arriving and leaving the scene in a white Chevy Malibu or Impala with aftermarket rims.

Deputies believe the suspects are possibly connected to burglaries at other Hawthorne Pharmacy locations. Those incidents occurred on June 24 at the Sunset Blvd location and on July 23 at the Laurel Street location.

Anyone with information about these burglaries or the identity of the suspects is urged to contact the Pelion Police Department at 1-803-894-2520.

