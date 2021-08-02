SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Pelion police investigating burglary at Hawthorne Pharmacy

Hawthorne Pharmacy burglary suspect
Hawthorne Pharmacy burglary suspect
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - The Pelion Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at a local pharmacy.

Deputies say the suspects were caught on surveillance video burglarizing Hawthorne Pharmacy shortly before 4 a.m.

The suspects were seen arriving and leaving the scene in a white Chevy Malibu or Impala with aftermarket rims.

Caption

Deputies believe the suspects are possibly connected to burglaries at other Hawthorne Pharmacy locations. Those incidents occurred on June 24 at the Sunset Blvd location and on July 23 at the Laurel Street location.

Anyone with information about these burglaries or the identity of the suspects is urged to contact the Pelion Police Department at 1-803-894-2520.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A total of nine people were injured by gunfire, officials say.
9 people hurt in shooting outside of Columbia business
CDC data show vaccinated individuals can still contract the delta variant and spread the virus...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
Fredrick Davis, 19, was charged with reckless driving after turning himself in on August 1.
Clemson cornerback arrested after seriously injuring mail carrier
Daeun Mercelis Odom, 14, of Gaston was found dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
14-year-old shot and killed in West Columbia, officials say
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics

Latest News

Deputies responded to the reported assault at El Pablano Restaurant on Dutch Fork Road in...
Employee accused of sexually assaulting girl in restaurant bathroom
Deborah Peeples
Officials searching for 68-year-old woman reported missing in Lexington County
It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the off-road adventure park in Fairfield County.
Person killed in ATV crash at Carolina Adventure World
Burglary at Hawthorne Pharmacy