Pedestrian hit, killed trying to cross Two Notch Road identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a motorcycle while trying to cross the street in Columbia on Friday night.

Troopers say the collision happened around 11 p.m. on Two Notch Road near the Trenholm Road Extension intersection. That’s just northeast of Interstate 77.

A motorcyclist riding north on Two Notch hit a man trying to cross the road, troopers said.

The pedestrian, 32-year-old Xavier Pappillion, of Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews rushed the motorcyclist to the hospital. He was hurt, but officials did not say how badly.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

