Officials searching for 68-year-old woman reported missing in Lexington County

Deborah Peeples
Deborah Peeples(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a 68-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Officials say Deborah Peeples was last seen on Chapin Road around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

She was driving a black Dodge pickup truck towards her home on Raymond Finch Drive in Prosperity.

Monday, deputies announced that Deborah’s vehicle was discovered near Pond Branch and Calks Ferry roads. They are continuing to search the area.

Anyone with information about Deborah’s whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement at 1-803-785-8230.

