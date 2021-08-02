SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘I am very glad I was vaccinated’: Sen. Lindsey Graham confirms he has COVID-19

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday, June 17, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)(EVELYN HOCKSTEIN | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WMBF) – South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham confirmed on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He tweeted that he started having flu-like symptoms on Saturday night and went to the doctor on Monday morning.

Graham said it feels like he has a sinus infection and at this time he has mild symptoms.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” Graham said.

The senator said he will be quarantining for 10 days.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A total of nine people were injured by gunfire, officials say.
9 people hurt in shooting outside of Columbia business
CDC data show vaccinated individuals can still contract the delta variant and spread the virus...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
Fredrick Davis, 19, was charged with reckless driving after turning himself in on August 1.
Clemson cornerback arrested after seriously injuring mail carrier
Daeun Mercelis Odom, 14, of Gaston was found dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
14-year-old shot and killed in West Columbia, officials say
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics

Latest News

Case numbers are approaching peaks seen during last summer's surge.
COVID surge driving South Carolina pediatric ICUs to capacity
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,399 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death Monday
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. continuing to see increase in COVID-related hospitalizations
Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
COVID-19 vaccination required for Seattle's bars, restaurants