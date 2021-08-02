‘I am very glad I was vaccinated’: Sen. Lindsey Graham confirms he has COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WMBF) – South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham confirmed on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He tweeted that he started having flu-like symptoms on Saturday night and went to the doctor on Monday morning.

Graham said it feels like he has a sinus infection and at this time he has mild symptoms.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” Graham said.

The senator said he will be quarantining for 10 days.

