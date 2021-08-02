Former Richland One board member passes away

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - King B.L. Jeffcoat, a former member of the Richland One Board of School Commissioners, has passed away.

The education leaders announced that Mr. Jeffcoat passed away on July 30. He served on the board for 14 years.

Board Chairman Aaron Bishop and Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon released a statement regarding Mr. Jeffcoat’s passing saying:

“We were saddened to learn that Mr. King Benjamin Lindbergh Jeffcoat passed away on July 30, 2021. Mr. Jeffcoat’s lifelong ties to Richland One began as a student. He was a member of the first graduating class of C.A. Johnson High School (Class of 1950). During his 33 years as an educator, Mr. Jeffcoat served as a teacher, assistant principal, counselor, and principal.

He continued to make an impact on Richland One schools and students after his retirement as a member of the Richland One Board of School Commissioners, serving 14 years.

Mr. Jeffcoat maintained his involvement in and service to the district as a member of the C.A. Johnson Men’s Breakfast Club, the C.A. Johnson Health Sciences Magnet Advisory Committee, and the W.A. Perry Task Force.

In 2012, Mr. Jeffcoat was inducted into the Richland One Hall of Fame in recognition of his outstanding service and contributions to Richland One.

King Benjamin Lindbergh Jeffcoat was a true Richland One legend and he will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during their time of mourning.”

He was 90 years old.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.