FIRST ALERT: Alert Day Tuesday for periods of heavy rain in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Get ready for some unsettled weather in the Midlands this week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Rain will move in late tonight (50-60%). It will be warm and muggy. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

· Tuesday is an Alert Day for periods of heavy rain in parts of the Midlands. Be careful while driving. Some localized flooding is possible. Rain chances are around 70% for now.

· More unsettled weather is expected this week as a stationary front remains close to the Midlands.

· A few showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday (30-40%). Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

· Expecting a 50% chance of storms on Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· Highs will warm back into the 90s by Sunday through next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

A stationary front will remain parked over the Palmetto State for much of this week, giving way to periods of rain and storms.

As we move through your Monday night, expect mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few showers and storms will move in from the south through the night. Rain chances are around 50-60%. There could be some heavier pockets from time to time.

It will be warm and muggy tonight otherwise. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Heads up! Tuesday is an Alert Day for periods of heavy rain in parts of the Midlands.

Areas of low pressure will ride along the stationary front to our south through Tuesday, which will allow moisture to overspread the Midlands through the morning and into the afternoon.

Let’s be weather aware throughout the day. Periods of heavy rain will be possible here and there in the Midlands. Some areas will see more rain than others, so keep that in mind. Rain chances are around 70% for now. Some localized flooding is also possible. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Our weather will remain a bit unsettled on Wednesday, too, with the front nearby. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Even more wet weather is expected Thursday and Friday. Storm chances are back up to 50% by Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

This week, we could see between .25″ and 1.5″ of rain. Amounts will be even higher along the coast. Again, some areas could see higher amounts. We’ll keep you posted.

High temperatures will return to the low 90s by Sunday through most of next week.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Moves In Late (50-60%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Heavy Rain & Storms (70%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30-40%). Highs near 80.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

