Employee accused of sexually assaulting girl in restaurant bathroom

Deputies responded to the reported assault at El Pablano Restaurant on Dutch Fork Road in...
Deputies responded to the reported assault at El Pablano Restaurant on Dutch Fork Road in Chapin on Friday.(Source: Raycom Media)
By Sarah Summerall
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - A restaurant employee caught on camera following a little girl into the bathroom is accused of sexually assaulting the child, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Manuel Cuim, 18, was working at El Pablano Restaurant on Dutch Fork Road in Chapin when deputies were called about an assault Friday, July 30.

The child’s family told deputies the girl went into the restaurant’s bathroom and Cuim followed her.

Cuim touched the child inappropriately and she fought him off, deputies said.

The child called her parent, who rushed into the restroom. Deputies said Cuim was seen on surveillance footage following the child into the restroom.

He was arrested on charges of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor less than 11 years old and kidnapping.

Cuim is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

