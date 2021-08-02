SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Dolly Parton invested ‘I Will Always Love You’ royalties into Black community

According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on...
According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on top of the Billboard Hot 100.(Source: CNN, HLN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton says she invested her royalties from Whitney Houston’s cover of her song “I Will Always Love You” into a Black Nashville neighborhood.

According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Parton said she bought a “big office complex” in the “black area of town” in honor of Houston.

According to the Washington Post, the 75-year-old country star put money into the neighborhood in 1997 during a time when others shied away.

The investment reportedly helped revamp the area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A total of nine people were injured by gunfire, officials say.
9 people hurt in shooting outside of Columbia business
CDC data show vaccinated individuals can still contract the delta variant and spread the virus...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
Fredrick Davis, 19, was charged with reckless driving after turning himself in on August 1.
Clemson cornerback arrested after seriously injuring mail carrier
Daeun Mercelis Odom, 14, of Gaston was found dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
14-year-old shot and killed in West Columbia, officials say
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19
New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
US hits 70% vaccination rate -- a month late, amid a surge
Deputies responded to the reported assault at El Pablano Restaurant on Dutch Fork Road in...
Employee accused of sexually assaulting girl in restaurant bathroom
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
Saban’s new deal worth at least $84.8 million over 8 years to coach Alabama football