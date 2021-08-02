Deputies seek identity of robbery suspect in Saluda County

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are seeking the identity of a man they say robbed a store in Saluda County on Saturday.

Officials say a man robbed the County Line Store on Greenwood Highway at gun point around 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say they have several physical items of evidence that they believe will lead to the arrest of this individual.

If you have any information relating to this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers.

