Deputies seek identity of robbery suspect in Saluda County

The County Line Store on Greenwood Highway was robbed at gun point Saturday night, deputies say.
The County Line Store on Greenwood Highway was robbed at gun point Saturday night, deputies say.(Saluda County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are seeking the identity of a man they say robbed a store in Saluda County on Saturday.

Officials say a man robbed the County Line Store on Greenwood Highway at gun point around 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say they have several physical items of evidence that they believe will lead to the arrest of this individual.

If you have any information relating to this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers.

