SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

COVID surge driving South Carolina pediatric ICUs to capacity

Case numbers are approaching peaks seen during last summer's surge.
Case numbers are approaching peaks seen during last summer's surge.(WHSV)
By MICHELLE LIU
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Doctors say a recent surge in COVID-19 cases is pushing South Carolina’s pediatric ICUs to capacity.

The Prisma Health pediatricians said Monday the medical system for kids is also overloaded because of a rise in other respiratory viruses as people have stopped social distancing and mask-wearing.

Pediatrician Dr. Deborah Greenhouse says these are more reasons to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Health officials emphasized this week the need to achieve herd immunity as less than 45% of eligible South Carolinians have gotten fully vaccinated.

Case numbers are approaching peaks seen during last summer’s surge, and hospitalizations have jumped more than 100% over the last two weeks.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A total of nine people were injured by gunfire, officials say.
9 people hurt in shooting outside of Columbia business
CDC data show vaccinated individuals can still contract the delta variant and spread the virus...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
Fredrick Davis, 19, was charged with reckless driving after turning himself in on August 1.
Clemson cornerback arrested after seriously injuring mail carrier
Daeun Mercelis Odom, 14, of Gaston was found dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
14-year-old shot and killed in West Columbia, officials say
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
‘I am very glad I was vaccinated’: Sen. Lindsey Graham confirms he has COVID-19
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,399 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death Monday
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. continuing to see increase in COVID-related hospitalizations
Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
COVID-19 vaccination required for Seattle's bars, restaurants