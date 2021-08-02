9 people hurt in shooting outside Columbia dance studio rented out as event space

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nine people were hurt in a shooting outside of a Columbia business that was being used as an event space.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of Two Notch Road, in a strip mall across from Columbia Place Mall.

Witnesses said someone came in the door of the party and opened fire, hitting at least three people inside. Others were also hit by gunfire outside.

When deputies arrived they found multiple people who had been shot. Crews rushed those people to the hospital.

Deputies say they also received reports from hospitals in the area that other victims arrived on their own.

Officials determined a total of nine people were injured by gunfire.

“To hear nine people getting shot behind me -- and you actually see shoes, people actually ran out of it,” Sheila Ashely said. “Scares the heck out of me actually standing in a spot where people were running for their lives.”

The shooting happened outside The Vault, a dance studio for children.

When WIS reached out to the owner, Curtis Taylor said the shooting is completely unrelated to his studio. He said he had rented the space out to someone for a birthday party as a way to make some extra money.

Taylor was very upset.

He said he works hard to keep a safe space for kids who wish to do good in the world and get away from the negative.

He’s planning on moving away from this location because Two Notch has changed so much.

Anyone who has any information on this incident is urged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers .

