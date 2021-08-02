SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

9 people hurt in shooting outside of Columbia business

A total of nine people were injured by gunfire, officials say.
A total of nine people were injured by gunfire, officials say.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after shooting outside of a Columbia business sent nine people to local hospitals Sunday morning.

Deputies say they were called to the 6900 block of Two Notch Road to The Vault just after 1 a.m., Sunday for reports of multiple people who had been shot.

When deputies arrived they say they found multiple people who had been shot. Officials say they were transported local hospitals. Deputies say they also received reports from hospitals in the area that other victims arrived on their own.

According to officials, it was determined that a total of nine people were injured by gunfire.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

We have reached out to the business for comment, but have not heard back as of Monday afternoon.

According to deputies, a man and a woman were shot in a parking lot during a separate shooting just one hour later.

Anyone who has any information on this incident is urged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

CDC data shows that vaccinated individuals can still contract the Delta variant and spread the...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
Fredrick Davis, 19, was charged with reckless driving after turning himself in on August 1.
Clemson cornerback arrested after seriously injuring mail carrier
Officers say a juvenile suspect is in custody on weapons charges.
14-year-old shot and killed in West Columbia, officials say
The crash occurred on Plantation Pointe Road near North Dutchman Creek Road in Fairfield County...
One killed in Fairfield County ATV crash
Troopers say the collision occurred on U.S. Highway 1 near the intersection of Trenholm Road...
Pedestrian killed trying to cross street in Richland County

Latest News

Both people were shot in the upper body and were taken to a local hospital.
Man, woman shot in Columbia parking lot, officials say
The County Line Store on Greenwood Highway was robbed at gun point Saturday night, deputies say.
Deputies seek identity of robbery suspect in Saluda County
Coroner rules latest inmate death a suicide at Aiken County jail
Community Builder: Gaston man helps coordinate Honor Flights for years
Community Builder: Gaston man helps coordinate Honor Flights for years