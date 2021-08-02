SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

62-year-old missing after hospital release in Columbia

Ronald Campbell hasn't been seen since he was released from a hospital in Columbia last week,...
Ronald Campbell hasn't been seen since he was released from a hospital in Columbia last week, officials say.(Provided)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police say to be on the lookout for a missing 62-year-old man last seen in Columbia.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Ronald Campbell of Augusta, GA hasn’t been seen since he was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Officials issued a “be on the lookout” for Campbell on Saturday.

Campbell has been entered into the National Crime Information Center Database.

If you see Campbell or know of his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 803-545-3500.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A total of nine people were injured by gunfire, officials say.
9 people hurt in shooting outside of Columbia business
CDC data show vaccinated individuals can still contract the delta variant and spread the virus...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
Fredrick Davis, 19, was charged with reckless driving after turning himself in on August 1.
Clemson cornerback arrested after seriously injuring mail carrier
Daeun Mercelis Odom, 14, of Gaston was found dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
14-year-old shot and killed in West Columbia, officials say
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics

Latest News

Deputies responded to the reported assault at El Pablano Restaurant on Dutch Fork Road in...
Employee accused of sexually assaulting girl in restaurant bathroom
Hawthorne Pharmacy burglary suspect
Pelion police investigating burglary at Hawthorne Pharmacy
Deborah Peeples
Officials searching for 68-year-old woman reported missing in Lexington County
It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the off-road adventure park in Fairfield County.
Person killed in ATV crash at Carolina Adventure World
Burglary at Hawthorne Pharmacy