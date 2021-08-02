62-year-old missing after hospital release in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police say to be on the lookout for a missing 62-year-old man last seen in Columbia.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Ronald Campbell of Augusta, GA hasn’t been seen since he was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Officials issued a “be on the lookout” for Campbell on Saturday.

Campbell has been entered into the National Crime Information Center Database.

If you see Campbell or know of his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 803-545-3500.

