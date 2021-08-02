SkyView
3 people dead after shooting in Greenwood County, search on for man with neck tattoos

Jeffrey David Powell
Jeffrey David Powell(Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WYFF) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said it is asking for the public’s help Monday after three people were shot and killed at a home.

Deputies and the coroner’s office responded to a shooting on Heddy Road just after 3 p.m., according to Sgt. Jeff Graham.

Deputies at the scene said a fourth victim was taken to the hospital, but a condition was not released.

A motive was not immediately known, deputies said.

Sky 4 flew over the scene and the coroner’s office van could be seen parked outside a home at that location.

“The status of the victims is unknown at this time as well the motive for the shooting,” a release from the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies released two photos of Jeffrey David Powell, 36, who they consider a person of interest.

Powell is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds, deputies said.

In the photos, Powell can be seen as having extensive neck tattoos, including a star at the middle of his neck.

Anyone with information about Powell’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 864-942-8632.

Deputies and a K-9 were searching the area, Graham said.

Authorities requested assistance from the State Law Enforcement Division’s crime scene investigation team.

