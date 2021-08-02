13 people hurt in 4 different shootings in Richland County over the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just two days, 13 people were injured in shootings in Richland County, the Sheriff’s Department confirmed Monday.

There were four separate shootings from Friday night to early Sunday morning. At this point, no arrests have been made in any of the crimes.

Deputies have said they do not believe any of the shootings are connected.

In one of them, nine people were shot at a business on Two Notch Road at 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies said.

The shooting was outside The Vault, which is a dance studio for children, according to the business’s Facebook page . That’s right across the street from Columbia Place Mall.

Emergency crews rushed some of the injured to the hospital, but deputies learned that other shooting victims arrived at hospitals on their own.

A total of nine people were shot, but officials have not shared any of their conditions.

Just an hour later, another shooting left a man and woman hurt in the parking lot of a business one mile from the shooting scene on Two Notch Road.

That shooting happened at 224 Oneil Court, off Parklane Road near Two Notch Road.

The two victims were both shot in the upper body and rushed to the hospital, deputies said. Their conditions have also not been shared.

The other two shootings happened in the northeast part of the county.

Late Friday night, just before midnight, a man was shot at a home in the 100 block of Birch Hollow Drive. That’s in a neighborhood off Hardscrabble Road near Summit Parkway, close to Lake Carolina.

Deputies said someone shot into the home from outside, putting several people inside in danger.

Crews rushed the man, who was hit in his upper body, to the hospital. Officials have not shared his condition.

Then, around 4 p.m. Saturday, a man was shot during an argument at a home in the 200 block of Wynette Way, deputies said. That’s near the Village at Sandhill, off Two Notch Road near Clemson Road.

That man was also rushed to the hospital, but few other details are known.

WIS has reached out to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to learn more about each of these shootings.

This story will be updated.

During this violent weekend, a teenager was also killed in a shooting in Lexington County, officials confirmed.

Daeun Odom, 14, of Gaston, was found shot to death in the middle of the day Saturday on Osage Avenue in West Columbia. That’s just off Sunset Boulevard near North 12th Street.

A minor is in custody on gun charges related to that shooting, officials said.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.