SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

U.S. men’s volleyball eliminated early at Olympics

Argentina's Facundo Conte spikes a ball past Maxwell Holt, #12, and Taylor Sander, of the...
Argentina's Facundo Conte spikes a ball past Maxwell Holt, #12, and Taylor Sander, of the United States, during a men's volleyball preliminary round Pool B match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, early Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. men’s volleyball team was eliminated after pool play at the Olympics for the first time since 2000 after losing in three sets to Argentina.

The Americans won two of their first three matches in Tokyo before losing to Brazil and Argentina to fall to fifth place in Pool B and miss out on the quarterfinals for the first time since losing all five matches in Sydney 21 years ago.

The U.S. won bronze five years ago in Rio de Janeiro and brought back eight players from that team with high hopes for these Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CDC data shows that vaccinated individuals can still contract the Delta variant and spread the...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
Troopers say the collision occurred on U.S. Highway 1 near the intersection of Trenholm Road...
Pedestrian killed trying to cross street in Richland County
Hunter West, 21, was arrested July 30 by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Kershaw County man charged with soliciting minor for sex
The officer, who has not been identified, was responding to a call about a man with a gun.
Orangeburg officer fired after excessive use of force on Black man

Latest News

Davis turned himself in the the Police Department on August 1 and was booked into the Clemson...
Clemson cornerback Fred Davis arrested for reckless driving
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Schumer: Vote on infrastructure bill could come within days
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane moves the puck...
Sharks’ Kane denies game-fixing allegations from wife
This image from surveillance video shows the suspects in a mass shooting in New York City that...
Police: 10 shot in Queens by 2 men who fled on mopeds
FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand...
Fauci: More ‘pain and suffering’ ahead as COVID cases rise