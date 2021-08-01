SkyView
SC Senate, House redistricting meetings planned

Joining the redistricting work this week is a House committee holding an organizational meeting Tuesday at the Statehouse.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of South Carolina state senators will continue to travel around the state this week with three more public hearings about how to draw new districts for South Carolina House and Senate seats as well as the U.S. House.

Joining the redistricting work this week is a House committee holding an organizational meeting Tuesday at the Statehouse.

Both the House ad hoc committee and Senate subcommittee will use the new 2020 U.S. Census data to draw maps for the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts and seven U.S. House districts.

The House committee has five Republicans and three Democrats.

The two chambers usually don’t alter the other chamber’s map. Both chambers will work together on the U.S. House map.

This week’s hearings are Monday at Greenville Technical College in Greenville; Tuesday at Florence-Darlington Technical College in Florence; and Wednesday at Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort. All meetings start at 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed at the South Carolina Statehouse website.

The panel of four Republican senators and three Democrats will take testimony both in person and online.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

