SC Rep. gives free school supplies at Back-to-School Extravaganza

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Representative Kambrell Garvin of Richland House District 77 hosted the first annual Back to School Extravaganza in Columbia Sunday afternoon that provided free school supplies, food, drinks, and games for Richland County students and their families.

More than 60,000 students in Richland County K-12 programs are headed back to the classroom in two short weeks.

Garvin’s law firm McGowan, Hood & Felder, collected bookbags filled with school supplies to hand out to more than 200 Richland County students that attended the event.

“I got two notebooks, one blue and one red, two pencils, two pens, and then one crayon pack,” said one rising second grader. “I got a backpack with Paw Patrol on it!” said a rising first grader.

Garvin says the event is a way for community leaders to bring people together safely and thank parents, teachers, and students for all they are going through during the pandemic.

“You would be surprised just how many families don’t have access to provide their kids with something as simple as a pencil or a notebook,” said Garvin.

Parents expressed their nervousness about the school year, especially regarding the now dominant Delta variant, but students are excited to see their friends and learn face-to-face, Garvin says.

“There’s a lot of excitement from a lot of our kids. Some are nervous about having to go back into the building, but mostly they’re really excited to see their friends and see their teachers.”

Garvin and his law firm say they are thrilled by the turnout today and wants to encourage students, teachers, and parents as they embark on the journey of learning full-time face-to-face this school year.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

