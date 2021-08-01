SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

One killed in Fairfield County ATV crash

The crash occurred near Plantation Point and North Dutchman Creek Road in Fairfield County...
The crash occurred near Plantation Point and North Dutchman Creek Road in Fairfield County around 2:30 a.m.(Associated Press)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGEWAY, S.C. (WIS) - A person died in a single vehicle ATV crash early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred near Plantation Point and North Dutchman Creek Road in Fairfield County around 2:30 a.m., troopers said.

Troopers say the driver was traveling west on Plantation Point Road. The driver then crossed the center of the roadway, drove off the left side of the road, and overturned the ATV.

The driver of the ATV was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead on the scene, troopers said.

The driver has not been identified.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing the investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

CDC data shows that vaccinated individuals can still contract the Delta variant and spread the...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
Troopers say the collision occurred on U.S. Highway 1 near the intersection of Trenholm Road...
Pedestrian killed trying to cross street in Richland County
Hunter West, 21, was arrested July 30 by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Kershaw County man charged with soliciting minor for sex
The officer, who has not been identified, was responding to a call about a man with a gun.
Orangeburg officer fired after excessive use of force on Black man

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Unsettled weather will continue for most of the workweek
“We only have so many rooms,” said Sauls. “We only have so many programs that we can create to...
CDC eviction moratorium ends July 31; why homeless shelters are bracing for Monday
The state and its largest counties have set aside $346 million to help with outstanding rent,...
EXPLAINER: Why aid is slow to reach South Carolina tenants
D'asia Shanette Baker
Conway police searching for missing teenager