One killed in Fairfield County ATV crash

RIDGEWAY, S.C. (WIS) - A person died in a single vehicle ATV crash early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred near Plantation Point and North Dutchman Creek Road in Fairfield County around 2:30 a.m., troopers said.

Troopers say the driver was traveling west on Plantation Point Road. The driver then crossed the center of the roadway, drove off the left side of the road, and overturned the ATV.

The driver of the ATV was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead on the scene, troopers said.

The driver has not been identified.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing the investigate the crash.

