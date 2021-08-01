SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

One dead in West Columbia shooting

Officers responded to a shooting at the 800 Block of Osage Ave around 1:30 p.m.
Officers responded to a shooting at the 800 Block of Osage Ave around 1:30 p.m.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting at the 800 Block of Osage Ave around 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said one person was dead.

Officers say a JV suspect in custody on weapons charges -- they also believe this was an isolated incident.

The West Columbia Police Department continues to investigate this shooting.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

CDC data shows that vaccinated individuals can still contract the Delta variant and spread the...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
Troopers say the collision occurred on U.S. Highway 1 near the intersection of Trenholm Road...
Pedestrian killed trying to cross street in Richland County
Hunter West, 21, was arrested July 30 by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Kershaw County man charged with soliciting minor for sex
The officer, who has not been identified, was responding to a call about a man with a gun.
Orangeburg officer fired after excessive use of force on Black man

Latest News

Davis turned himself in the the Police Department on August 1 and was booked into the Clemson...
Clemson cornerback Fred Davis arrested for reckless driving
The crash occurred on Plantation Pointe Road near North Dutchman Creek Road in Fairfield County...
One killed in Fairfield County ATV crash
wis
FIRST ALERT - Unsettled weather will continue for most of the workweek
“We only have so many rooms,” said Sauls. “We only have so many programs that we can create to...
CDC eviction moratorium ends July 31; why homeless shelters are bracing for Monday