One dead in West Columbia shooting

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting at the 800 Block of Osage Ave around 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said one person was dead.

Officers say a JV suspect in custody on weapons charges -- they also believe this was an isolated incident.

The West Columbia Police Department continues to investigate this shooting.

