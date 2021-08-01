SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Italian Jacobs takes surprising gold in Olympic 100, USA’s Kerley takes silver

Gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs, center, of Italy, poses for a photo with silver medalist...
Gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs, center, of Italy, poses for a photo with silver medalist Fred Kerley, of the United States, and bronze medalist Andre De Grasse, right, of Canada, after the men's 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Marcell Jacobs won the men’s Olympic 100-meter race Sunday night, crossing the line in 9.8 seconds to bring the marquee sprint gold to Italy for the first time.

Even in a race with no clear favorites, Jacobs was a surprise. He topped America’s Fred Kerley and Canada’s Andre De Grasse to take the spot held for the past 13 years by the now-retired Usain Bolt.

Jacobs’ victory came on quite a night for Italy. Only a few minutes before his stunner, countryman Gianmarco Tamberi tied Qatari high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim for gold in the high jump. Tamberi, writhing on the ground, kicking his feet up in jubilation needed someone to hug – and found him when Jacobs, of all people, crossed the line first.

Earlier, Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela broke a 26-year-old world record in the triple jump with a leap of 51 feet, 5 inches (15.67 meters).

The Jacobs victory left everyone outside Italy – and maybe some in the country, as well – letting out a collective “Who?”

He was born in El Paso, Texas – the son of an American father and an Italian mother.

He moved to Italy as a young boy when the U.S. military transferred his dad to South Korea. He was a long-jump specialist for years, and his biggest major success was an indoor 60-meter win at European champions.

Now, he’s on the same list with Bolt — an Olympic sprint champion.

His path was made that much easier when American Trayvon Bromell, who came into Tokyo with the world’s leading time and as the odds-on favorite, didn’t even make the 100-meter final.

Bromell ran his semifinal heat in 9.996 seconds to finish third, and said “I’m not really sure what I could’ve done better, but the race went the way the race went.”

The day’s other gold medal went to Gong Lijao of China, who bested American Raven Saunders of the United States. Saunders, who is openly gay and wears an “Incredible Hulk” mask when she competes, closed out the medals ceremony by lifting her arms above her head and forming an “X” with her wrists.

“It’s the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet,” she explained.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CDC data shows that vaccinated individuals can still contract the Delta variant and spread the...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
Troopers say the collision occurred on U.S. Highway 1 near the intersection of Trenholm Road...
Pedestrian killed trying to cross street in Richland County
Hunter West, 21, was arrested July 30 by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Kershaw County man charged with soliciting minor for sex
The officer, who has not been identified, was responding to a call about a man with a gun.
Orangeburg officer fired after excessive use of force on Black man

Latest News

The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.
Police: 10 shot in Queens by 2 men who fled on mopeds
The crash occurred near Plantation Point and North Dutchman Creek Road in Fairfield County...
One killed in Fairfield County ATV crash
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane moves the puck...
Sharks’ Kane denies game-fixing allegations from wife
Willie Nelson performed at a voting rights rally at the Texas state capitol in Austin.
‘Vote them out’: Willie Nelson headlines Texas protest rally
wis
FIRST ALERT - Unsettled weather will continue for most of the workweek