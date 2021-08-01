FIRST ALERT - Unsettled weather will continue for most of the workweek

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -This is the last really hot day before rain and storm chances take over the forecast

First Alert Weather Headlines:

Expect another hot day as highs reach the mid 90s today, Heat Index 101°

A stationary front will keep unsettled weather in the forecast this week

Temperatures will drop to the 80s starting Tuesday and continuing through the weekend

First Alert Weather Summary

Today the stationary front will move into the area from the west and bring areas of rain and isolated storms mainly in the afternoon and evening. There is a Marginal Risk of Strong storms in the area. Showers will linger into Monday, but as it settles closer to the coast, we will drop the rain chance in this area. Tuesday the front will move back over the Midlands, so rain and storm chances will increase to 60% for most of the day.

Wednesday-Friday, rain chances at around 40%. Rain totals are expected to stay at or below a half inch in most areas.

Expect unsettled weather for most of this week.

First Alert Weather Forecast

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Chance of PM Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index 100-103

Monday: More clouds. Scattered rain and storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain & storms (60%). Highs in the low 80s

Wednesday: Cloudy and Cooler. Rain & storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s

