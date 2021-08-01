SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT - Unsettled weather will continue for most of the workweek

wis
wis(wis weather)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -This is the last really hot day before rain and storm chances take over the forecast

wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

  • Expect another hot day as highs reach the mid 90s today, Heat Index 101°
  • A stationary front will keep unsettled weather in the forecast this week
  • Temperatures will drop to the 80s starting Tuesday and continuing through the weekend
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Weather Summary

Today the stationary front will move into the area from the west and bring areas of rain and isolated storms mainly in the afternoon and evening. There is a Marginal Risk of Strong storms in the area. Showers will linger into Monday, but as it settles closer to the coast, we will drop the rain chance in this area. Tuesday the front will move back over the Midlands, so rain and storm chances will increase to 60% for most of the day.

Wednesday-Friday, rain chances at around 40%. Rain totals are expected to stay at or below a half inch in most areas.

Expect unsettled weather for most of this week.

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Weather Forecast

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Chance of PM Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index 100-103

Monday: More clouds. Scattered rain and storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain & storms (60%). Highs in the low 80s

Wednesday: Cloudy and Cooler. Rain & storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s

wis
wis(wis weather)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

CDC data shows that vaccinated individuals can still contract the Delta variant and spread the...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
Troopers say the collision occurred on U.S. Highway 1 near the intersection of Trenholm Road...
Pedestrian killed trying to cross street in Richland County
Hunter West, 21, was arrested July 30 by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Kershaw County man charged with soliciting minor for sex
The officer, who has not been identified, was responding to a call about a man with a gun.
Orangeburg officer fired after excessive use of force on Black man

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: More heat and humidity this weekend - Rainy and cooler next week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 7/30/21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 7/30/21
With temperatures set to reach 100 degrees Friday and a heat advisory in affect for most of the...
Beat the heat: How to cool down in Columbia, get free fans in Lexington
Dominic Brown's July 29th Forecast
Dominic Brown's July 29th Forecast