Coroner identifies juvenile killed in West Columbia shooting

Officers say a juvenile suspect is in custody on weapons charges.
Officers say a juvenile suspect is in custody on weapons charges.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 800 Block of Osage Ave around 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers said one person was dead.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says Daeun Mercelis Odom, 14, of Gaston was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

Officers say a juvenile suspect is in custody on weapons charges. Officers believe this was an isolated incident.

The West Columbia Police Department continues to investigate this shooting.

