SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Clemson cornerback arrested after seriously injuring mail carrier

Davis turned himself in the the Police Department on August 1 and was booked into the Clemson...
Davis turned himself in the the Police Department on August 1 and was booked into the Clemson City Jail.(Clemson Police Department)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Police Department arrested a Clemson cornerback Sunday morning.

Fredrick Davis, 19, was charged with reckless driving after turning himself in on August 1.

Officers were investigating a crash involving Davis and a U.S. mail carrier from July 21.

The investigation revealed that Davis was traveling at 115 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone prior to colliding with the mail carrier vehicle.

Officers say the speed at which Davis traveled limited his ability to navigate safely and caused him to lose control of his vehicle prior to the collision.

The injuries of the mail carrier are severe and will require months of recovery, officers said.

A Clemson Football Spokesperson stated:

“Fred Davis remains with the program but will be subject to internal discipline. Grounds for internal discipline for misdemeanor charges like this are covered under the terms of the Clemson Student-Athlete Handbook, which says that the head coach can recommend a course of action, and upon concurrence of the designated CUAD administrator, administer sanctions.”

Davis received a bond hearing and was released.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

CDC data shows that vaccinated individuals can still contract the Delta variant and spread the...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
Troopers say the collision occurred on U.S. Highway 1 near the intersection of Trenholm Road...
Pedestrian killed trying to cross street in Richland County
Hunter West, 21, was arrested July 30 by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Kershaw County man charged with soliciting minor for sex
The officer, who has not been identified, was responding to a call about a man with a gun.
Orangeburg officer fired after excessive use of force on Black man

Latest News

Joining the redistricting work this week is a House committee holding an organizational meeting...
SC Senate, House redistricting meetings planned
Officers responded to a shooting at the 800 Block of Osage Ave around 1:30 p.m.
One dead in West Columbia shooting
The crash occurred on Plantation Pointe Road near North Dutchman Creek Road in Fairfield County...
One killed in Fairfield County ATV crash
wis
FIRST ALERT - Unsettled weather will continue for most of the workweek