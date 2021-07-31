SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Woman uses stick to fend off coyote chasing her

By WBZ Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (WBZ) - A peaceful walk along sand dunes in Cape Cod, Massachusetts is now a terrifying memory for one woman after a coyote followed her and wouldn’t leave.

She was frantically warding it off with a stick when two boaters saved her.

“I was thinking I don’t want to get bit by a coyote.” Marcy Sterlis said.

The coyote chased her from the dunes, down to the water’s edge.

“I was assuming it would react and leave. And it didn’t,” Sterlis said. “And it totally caught me off guard. And it kept coming towards me.”

Two fishermen, who caught the incident on video, heard Sterlis yelling. So, they inched their boat up to the sand to giver her an escape route.

“I knew we had to get her out of there. We had to do something. No one else was,” Bill Kelley, one of the fishermen on the boat, said.

Sterlis scrambled into the boat and they took her to safety.

“I was terrified,” she said. “And if it weren’t for the two fishermen coming to get me, I don’t know what I would have done, because they were the only ones there to help me.”

Last summer, a coyote bit someone at a beach nearby and killed a dog.

“The cape provides great coyote habitat,” Dave Wattles, with the Massachusetts Fish and Game, said.

Wildlife experts believe it was because people were feeding coyotes and one that went after Sterlis may have been looking for a handout.

“That animal wasn’t responding, so that’s what made me think that it has been fed by people,” Wattles said. “And it’s comfortable approaching people, and maybe that’s what’s happening there.”

Experts say to never turn your back on a coyote if you see one. They suggest making loud noises and trying to make yourself seem big.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
Governor McMaster and South Carolina Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach have...
Gov. McMaster extends emergency SNAP supplements through December
The officer, who has not been identified, was responding to a call about a man with a gun.
Orangeburg officer fired after excessive use of force on Black man
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,203 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths Friday
Hunter West, 21, was arrested July 30 by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Kershaw County man charged with soliciting minor for sex

Latest News

Students enter Gulf Middle School during the first day of school for Pasco County Schools in...
Mask guidance divides parents heading into new school year
Troopers say the collision occurred on U.S. Highway 1 near the intersection of Trenholm Road...
Pedestrian killed trying to cross street in Richland County
A peaceful walk along sand dunes in Cape Cod, Massachusetts is now a terrifying memory for one...
Woman chased by coyote fends it off with a stick
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate work on infrastructure plan slides into Saturday