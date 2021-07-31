SkyView
Pedestrian killed trying to cross street in Richland County

Troopers say the collision occurred on U.S. Highway 1 near the intersection of Trenholm Road...
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorcycle when trying to cross the street on Friday night.

Troopers say the collision occurred on U.S. Highway 1 near the intersection of Trenholm Road around 11 p.m.

Richard Turner was riding a motorcycle traveling north on U.S. Highway 1. As a pedestrian was trying to cross the roadway, the individual was struck by his motorcycle, troopers said.

Turner was rushed to an area hospital with injuries and the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The pedestrians information has not been released.

This collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

