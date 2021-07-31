Pedestrian killed trying to cross street in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorcycle when trying to cross the street on Friday night.

Troopers say the collision occurred on U.S. Highway 1 near the intersection of Trenholm Road around 11 p.m.

Richard Turner was riding a motorcycle traveling north on U.S. Highway 1. As a pedestrian was trying to cross the roadway, the individual was struck by his motorcycle, troopers said.

Turner was rushed to an area hospital with injuries and the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The pedestrians information has not been released.

This collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.