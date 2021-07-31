Lexington County Blowfish take on Savannah Bananas in final regular season game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The final regular season home game for the Lexington County Blowfish is Saturday.

The Blowfish will take on the Savannah Bananas in a do-or-die match to make the playoffs.

The gates will open at 5 p.m. for the annual softball game between the Lexington County Emergency Medical Services and S.C. Army National Guard.

A player auction jersey will take place until 9 p.m. -- proceeds from the auction will benefit charities in over 30 communities.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Disneyworld, after the game there will be a “magical” fireworks concert in the sky.

For tickets and information -- visit GoBlowfish.com .

