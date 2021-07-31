EXPLAINER: Why aid is slow to reach South Carolina tenants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The end of a federal freeze on most evictions on Saturday has raised concerns that thousands of South Carolina residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction.

The state and its largest counties have set aside $346 million to help with outstanding rent, utility payments and other expenses, but extensive federal rules have slowed the flow of money to those in need.

Many South Carolina tenants at risk of being evicted will be left to find a new home in a tough rental market where almost 1 in 4 renters spend more than half their income on rent.

