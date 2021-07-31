Conway police searching for missing teenager
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.
The Conway Police Department says 13-year-old D’asia Shanette Baker was last seen Thursday.
Baker is 5′2″ and 127 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and yellow shorts.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.