Conway police searching for missing teenager

D'asia Shanette Baker
D'asia Shanette Baker(Conway PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

The Conway Police Department says 13-year-old D’asia Shanette Baker was last seen Thursday.

Baker is 5′2″ and 127 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and yellow shorts.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

