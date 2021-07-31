Conway police searching for missing teenager

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

The Conway Police Department says 13-year-old D’asia Shanette Baker was last seen Thursday.

Baker is 5′2″ and 127 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and yellow shorts.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

