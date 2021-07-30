Popular Columbia wine bar now requiring COVID vaccines for indoor seating
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A popular Columbia wine bar is now requiring COVID vaccines for patrons wishing to sit indoors.
Lula Drake Wine Parlour recently re-opened its doors after a 16-month hiatus caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement came on Thursday afternoon. In a statement issued on the business’s Instagram account, it states:
“We were closed 16 months, and that’s a storm none of us want to weather again. Spread the word, not the disease.”
