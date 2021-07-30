SkyView
Orangeburg officer fired after excessive use of force on Black man

By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An officer has been fired from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety after an investigation concluded he used excessive force on a man when responding to a 911 call.

It happened around 5 p.m. Monday, July 26 at 741 Colleton Street in Orangeburg, officials confirmed. That’s the address of Colleton Village townhomes near the campuses of South Carolina State and Claflin universities.

The officer, who has not been identified, was responding to a call about a man with a gun.

At some point, the officer used force on a man. Exactly what the officer did has not been revealed.

Chief Mike Adams of Orangeburg DPS said he reviewed video of the incident the next morning and immediately called the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate. That investigation is ongoing.

Wednesday, the Orangeburg DPS Use of Force Committee met and decided to fire the officer after they determined the officer’s actions were “outside the scope of the use of force policy.”

WIS has requested any video of the officer’s use of force through the Freedom of Information Act.

The officer who was fired did have a number of years of experience on the force, the chief said. He was white and the man on which he used force was Black, Adams added.

This story will be updated.

