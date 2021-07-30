Kershaw County man charged with soliciting minor for sex

CASSATT, S.C. (WIS) - A Kershaw County man is being held in jail without bond after he was arrested on multiple charges of sex crimes against children.

Hunter West, 21, was arrested July 30 by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators said a CyperTipline report led them to West.

West is accused of soliciting a person he believed to be a minor for sex and encouraging that child to produce sexual abuse material (previously known as child pornography).

Officials said West then shared multiple files of child sexual abuse material and sent sexually explicit images to the minor.

He faces five felony charges and could spend up to 60 years in prison if convicted.

West is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor; one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree; two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree; and one count of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

He is being held in the Kershaw County Detention Center.

