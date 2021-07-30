SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Kershaw County man charged with soliciting minor for sex

Hunter West, 21, was arrested July 30 by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Hunter West, 21, was arrested July 30 by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.(Kershaw County Detention Center)
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSATT, S.C. (WIS) - A Kershaw County man is being held in jail without bond after he was arrested on multiple charges of sex crimes against children.

Hunter West, 21, was arrested July 30 by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators said a CyperTipline report led them to West.

West is accused of soliciting a person he believed to be a minor for sex and encouraging that child to produce sexual abuse material (previously known as child pornography).

Officials said West then shared multiple files of child sexual abuse material and sent sexually explicit images to the minor.

He faces five felony charges and could spend up to 60 years in prison if convicted.

West is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor; one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree; two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree; and one count of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

He is being held in the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases since Feb. 19 as hospitalizations spike
Governor McMaster and South Carolina Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach have...
Gov. McMaster extends emergency SNAP supplements through December
State Superintendent Molly Spearman says coronavirus is already hitting some South Carolina...
Superintendent: SC schools already needing to quarantine students, urges masks and vaccines to avoid “disruption”
The affected area is in the proximity of 3340 Highway 378, according to the post. That’s near...
Lake Murray water quality tests OK after possible contamination from sewage leak
Coroner identifies two people killed in collision in Sumter County

Latest News

The officer, who has not been identified, was responding to a call about a man with a gun.
Orangeburg officer fired after excessive use of force on Black man
This new effort from 24 state attorneys general goes further than any before.
SC attorney general joins multi-state effort to overturn Roe v. Wade
Police say the Jerome's two children witnessed the strike, but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. continuing to see increase in COVID-related hospitalizations