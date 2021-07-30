SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Gov. McMaster extends emergency SNAP supplements through December

Governor McMaster and South Carolina Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach have...
Governor McMaster and South Carolina Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach have extended the deadline for federally-funded emergency supplements.(Live 5)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two days before federally-funded emergency SNAP supplements for lower income elderly, young and at-risk South Carolinians were set to expire, the state extended them through the end of the year.

Since the state is no longer under a declared state of emergency, the supplements were set to expire on Sunday. South Carolinians who receive SNAP benefits, used for the purchase of household food, will continue receiving the monthly supplement through Dec. 31.

Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach wrote a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster on July 28 to request authorization for the extension, writing that approximately 295,000 households currently receive SNAP assistance in the state.

In a response, McMaster wrote:

Our moral and ethical duty during the COVID-19 pandemic is to protect the lives of the most vulnerable South Carolinians – our elderly, young and at-risk population. Currently, the Department of Social Services is providing 610,000 vulnerable South Carolinians with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefits for the purchase of household food.

Accordingly, I hereby direct the department to take all actions necessary to remain authorized by the federal government to receive emergency SNAP supplements until December 31, 2021 or until termination of the federal public health emergency, whichever occurs first. By taking this action, we are protecting vulnerable and at-risk South Carolinians, while avoiding disruption and confusion at grocery stores and markets across our State.

In order to continue the emergency allocations, DSS submitted an Administrative Agency Declaration to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and received approval Thursday.

DSS will renew its request with the USDA monthly through the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases since Feb. 19 as hospitalizations spike
State Superintendent Molly Spearman says coronavirus is already hitting some South Carolina...
Superintendent: SC schools already needing to quarantine students, urges masks and vaccines to avoid “disruption”
The affected area is in the proximity of 3340 Highway 378, according to the post. That’s near...
Lake Murray water quality tests OK after possible contamination from sewage leak
Coroner identifies two people killed in collision in Sumter County
Suspect wanted for Lowe's assault
Wanted man accused of attacking 69-year-old at Lowe’s

Latest News

The officer, who has not been identified, was responding to a call about a man with a gun.
Orangeburg officer fired after excessive use of force on Black man
Lula Drake Wine Parlour recently re-opened its doors after a 16-month hiatus.
Popular Columbia wine bar now requiring COVID vaccines for indoor seating
The robbery happened close to 3:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Police: Man robs convenience store, ends up with only pack of cigarettes
Second inmate in a week dies at Aiken County Detention Center