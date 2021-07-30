Gamecock’s A.J. Lawson lands deal with Miami Heat

SkyView
South Carolina's A.J. Lawson signed a free agent deal with the Miami Heat early Friday morning. . (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)(Travis Bell)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former University of South Carolina Gamecock standout A.J. Lawson has landed an NBA deal.

Lawson signed a free agent deal with the Miami Heat following the conclusion of the 2021 NBA Draft early Friday morning.

The Toronto, Canada, native declared for the draft following the 2020-21 season after scoring a team and career high 16.6 points per game as a junior.

In 81 games at Carolina, Lawson scored 1,153 points for a 14.2 points per game average, while he dished out 167 assists and collected 101 steals. He led or shared the team lead in scoring 33 times as a Gamecock, while posting 59 double-figure scoring performances, including 22 games scoring 20 or more points. He also earned SEC All-Freshman Team and Second Team All-SEC accolades during his career, in addition to preseason honors.

During his junior season, Lawson scored his 1,000th career point to become the 47th member of the Gamecock 1,000 point club. He led the SEC and finished 31st nationally last season with 2.81 made 3-point field goals per game, and finished his career averaging 2.02 made 3s per outing.

Lawson’s top scoring output of his junior campaign was also his career high, as he tallied 30 points in a Gamecock home win over Texas A&M behind a career best 10 made field goals, including a trio of makes from beyond the arc. He concluded his career ranked eighth in the Carolina record book with 164 made 3-point field goals.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

