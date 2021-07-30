Furry Friend Friday - Pete

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Pete! Pete is an 8-year-old terrier mix that is patiently waiting on a forever home at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Pete is 35 pounds and best described as happy, easy going and a sweetheart!

He loves to follow his humans around and wants to be included in whatever is going on around the house. He is super affectionate and friendly! All he wants in life is to be loved on and petted. He also loves to go on walks, meet new people and go for car rides!

Pete really needs someone willing to go that extra step and help him take care of his allergies so he can be comfortable. Pete has some skin and eye allergies that are easily managed with medications and he does enjoy an occasional, luxurious medicated bath!

His adoption will come with Pawmetto Lifeline’s Senior Pet Package which includes: two wellness visits a year for life; free core vaccines annually (DHPP, Rabies and bordetella) for life; free heartworm test annually; free senior panel blood draw annually for life; and prescription medication at 10% over cost for life (excludes heartworm and flea prevention).

If you are interested in adopting Pete, fill out an adoption application at pawmettolifeline.org. You can visit him with an approved application at their facility at 1275 Bower Parkway in Columbia, SC.

Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.

