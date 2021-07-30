SkyView
Funeral plans set for fallen Selma police officer Marquis Moorer

Selma police officer Marquis Moorer will be laid to rest of Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer will be laid to rest of Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.(Source: Selma Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral plans have been announced for a fallen Alabama police officer who was shot to death early Tuesday morning.

A public viewing for Selma police officer Marquis Dewon Moorer, 25, is set for Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Lewis Brothers Funeral Home, located on Minter Avenue in Selma.

Graveside services will follow on Thursday, Aug. 5 starting at 11 a.m. from Pineview Memory Gardens, located in Valley Grande.

Gov. Kay Ivey has directed that flags be flown at half-staff on Thursday as a mark of respect for Moorer.

“Let us remember the life and service of Officer Moorer, who was a 4-year veteran of the Selma Police Department,” Ivey said in a memo to state agencies. “We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his loved ones, the Selma Police Department and the city of Selma.”

