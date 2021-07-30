First Alert Forecast: Hot & humid this weekend; rainy and cooler next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking hot, humid weather for your weekend. Then, it cools down next week.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of the Midlands until 8 p.m. this evening. Be careful.

· Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible (10-20%). It will be warm and muggy. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

· Saturday will be a hot one, with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values will be between 103 and 107 . Isolated storms are possible (20% chance).

· Highs will be in the mid 90s Sunday. Heat index values will be between 103 and 107. A few showers and storms are possible by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 30-40%.

· We’re tracking more storms for most of next week with a cold front.

· Rain chances are around 50% Monday and Tuesday, then down to 40% Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for most of the week.

First Alert Weather Story:

A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of the Midlands until 8 p.m. this evening. Be careful.

WIS (WIS)

As we move through your Friday night, expect partly cloudy skies in the Midlands as a cold front approaches the area from the north. A stray shower or storm could develop, but most areas will be dry. Rain chances are around 20%.

Get ready for a hot weekend in the Midlands.

Stay cool on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Heat index values will be between 103 and 107 by afternoon and evening. We’ll also see a few isolated showers and storms as a cold front hangs across the area. Rain chances are around 20%.

WIS (WIS)

On Sunday, be careful! Highs will be in the mid 90s. Again, heat index values will be between 103 and 107 by afternoon and evening. We’ll likely have a few thunderstorms Sunday with the cold front over the area. Rain chances are around 30-40%, mainly by afternoon and evening.

WIS (WIS)

Even more wet weather is expected next week as the front stalls over the Midlands.

WIS (WIS)

Scattered showers and storms are in your forecast Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances are around 50% each day. Some pockets of heavy rain are possible.

Rain chances decrease to 40% Wednesday through Friday. Highs will cool into the low to mid 80s.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Stray Shower Possible (20%). Low temperatures in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms (20%) Highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index 103-107.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of PM Storms (30-40%). Highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index 103-107.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (50%). Highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 80s.

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.