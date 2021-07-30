SkyView
Again? Faulty exchange in Olympic mixed relay proves costly for US

Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the...
Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo.(Petr David Josek | AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By EDDIE PELLS and PAT GRAHAM
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — A faulty exchange in the Olympic debut of mixed 4x400-meter relay cost the U.S. a spot in the final and might have cost Allyson Felix a chance at her record-setting 10th Olympic medal.

The U.S. breezed to a victory in the first qualifying heat of the relay but was disqualified because of a bad pass between Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin.

It’s the latest in a decades-long series of mishaps for the U.S. in relays.

Most have come in the shorter 4x100 relay where the pass is a more technical and time-sensitive move.

This one came in a 4x400 race where there aren’t traditionally issues with the pass.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

